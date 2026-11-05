👔 Miami Beach Executive Roles with Multiple Management Openings

Miami Beach is busy and hiring, especially for leaders who like being hands-on and close to the action. If you’ve got management or project experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Builcore Inc.

Builcore Inc. Location: Miami Beach, FL (100% in-office)

(100% in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Lead estimating for high-end construction projects with a renowned general contractor. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of GC estimating, are strong with quantity takeoff software, and want solid benefits (health, 401(k)) plus close collaboration with architects and senior management.

Employer: Smoothie King (SKFI)

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a busy Smoothie King store and lead everything from hiring and training to P&L, inventory, and local marketing. Good fit if you have 2+ years restaurant/retail management, like a fast-paced, health-focused brand, and want perks like flexible schedules and free smoothies.

Employer: LHH (recruiting for hotel owner)

(recruiting for hotel owner) Location: Miami Beach, FL (fully onsite)

(fully onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120K–$150K+ base + bonus, benefits

Take full ownership of an established 290-room hotel and help reposition and upgrade the property. Perfect if you’re an experienced Hotel GM or senior ops leader with a track record of improving or turning around hotels, leading teams, and boosting guest satisfaction and financial performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Miami Beach employers are growing and often consider strong, motivated candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.