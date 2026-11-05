🍽️ Miami Beach Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Miami Beach is buzzing with hotel, restaurant, and private home roles right now. If you like fast-paced service and ocean views, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club (Autograph Collection)

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee night operations for rooms and all F&B outlets at a 357-room oceanfront resort. This is a leadership role handling staff, guest issues, reports, and compliance, with strong benefits through Davidson Hospitality Group.

Employer: Private In Home Chef

Location: South Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, live-in

Salary: Up to $80,080/year (~$1,540/week)

Cook breakfast, school lunches, and family dinners Monday–Friday for one household. You plan menus, create grocery lists (driver shops), and enjoy a stable, weekday schedule in a live-in setup.

Employer: Think Hospitality

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead a vibrant Japanese restaurant and sushi bar, running daily operations, staff, and budgets. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years restaurant management experience and want growth, benefits, and a busy, modern dining room.

Employer: Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Location: Miami Beach/Surfside, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Be the first face guests see at a luxury oceanfront restaurant. You’ll manage reservations and seating, support the service team, and get access to global Four Seasons discounts, meals, and benefits.

Employer: The Palms Hotel & Spa

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook entrees, appetizers, and event menus at a AAA 4-Diamond, wellness-focused beachfront resort. Great if you have 2+ years’ kitchen experience or culinary school and like working with fresh, sustainable ingredients.

Employer: Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time (evening/overnight)

Salary: Not listed

Keep guest rooms spotless at a large South Beach oceanfront resort during night hours. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like quieter shifts, and want benefits, meals, and hotel discounts.

Employer: BORROW A BARTENDER

Location: Miami Beach Convention Center, FL

Type: Temporary

Pay: $18/hour

Short-term event work restocking ice, beer, and liquor and helping break down bars. Great if you want flexible, in-person shifts and can handle physical work at busy events.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Miami Beach roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.