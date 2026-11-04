🍽️ Multiple Miami Beach hospitality jobs, including $120K+ GM

Miami Beach hospitality is buzzing right now—hotels, restaurants, and wellness spots are all hiring. If you like fast-paced, guest-facing work by the ocean, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Sonesta International Hotels

Sonesta International Hotels Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, hotel discounts)

Help guests with luggage, set the tone in the lobby, and be the first friendly face people see. Good fit if you’re energetic, love talking to people, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting.

Employer: LHH (for an ownership group)

(for an ownership group) Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $120,000–$150,000+ base + bonus potential

Lead a well-located hotel through a refresh and repositioning. Ideal for an experienced hotel leader who wants to own operations, drive revenue, and partner closely with ownership on upgrades and strategy.

Employer: Four Seasons (The Surf Club)

(The Surf Club) Location: Miami Beach/Surfside, FL

Type: Full-time (mornings, days, evenings, weekends, holidays)

(mornings, days, evenings, weekends, holidays) Salary: Not listed (offers training, free meals, parking, global stay discounts)

Serve members in a luxury private club setting with oceanfront views. Great if you know food and wine, enjoy high-end service, and want strong hotel perks.

Employer: Four Seasons (The Surf Club)

(The Surf Club) Location: Miami Beach/Surfside, FL

Type: Full-time (days, evenings, weekends, holidays)

(days, evenings, weekends, holidays) Salary: Not listed (includes training, global stay discounts, free meals, parking)

Back-of-house role managing room inventory, VIP blocks, and upgrades to maximize revenue. Best for someone with several years of front desk/reservations experience and strong Opera/PMS skills.

Employer: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (“highly competitive hourly wage” + full benefits)

Prep fruits, veggies, salads, and fish for a high-volume, upscale steakhouse kitchen. Good entry point if you have some kitchen experience and want to grow in a big, iconic hotel.

Employer: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (“highly competitive hourly wage” + full benefits)

Cook on the line at Prime 54, handling hot dishes and daily mise en place in a busy, high-end environment. Great for cooks with solid experience who want volume, standards, and a clear path up.

Employer: Pura Vida Miami

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers health benefits, discounted meals, 401(k) with match)

Make espresso drinks and matcha, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly. Perfect if you already have barista and latte art skills and like a fun, fast café vibe.

Employer: Arch Amenities Group

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Non-exempt (hourly)

Non-exempt (hourly) Salary: Around $18/hour (per posting)

Keep the gym and locker rooms spotless, stocked, and welcoming while helping guests with basic needs. Nice fit if you enjoy wellness, like staying active at work, and don’t mind evenings/weekends.

Employer: Pura Vida Miami

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers health benefits, discounted meals, 401(k) with match)

Cook wholesome menu items to spec, keep your station tight, and help with deliveries and prep. Good for line cooks with 1–2 years’ experience who want growth and cross-training.

Employer: Santorini By Georgios

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: In-person (schedule not specified)

In-person (schedule not specified) Salary: $15.00–$50.00 per hour (with tips)

Serve food, cocktails, and wine in a lively restaurant using Toast POS. Great for experienced servers who like a busy floor, upselling, and a wide pay range based on performance.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.