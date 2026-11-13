📢 New Ignite Industry Partner Center opens in Mexico, NY

CiTi BOCES has opened its newly renovated Ignite Industry Partner Center at 179 County Route 64 in Mexico, marking a big investment in local education and workforce training.

The center is designed to connect students, adult learners, and regional employers with:

Robotic automation and advanced manufacturing labs

and labs CDL driving simulation training

training Automotive technician education

Local businesses can also use the space for evening employee training, making it a shared resource for both schools and employers.

The project was funded with help from partners including Oswego County, the Oswego County IDA, Empire State Development, the Huhtamaki Foundation, Novelis, Schneider, Universal, and EJ.

The center supports and expands CiTi BOCES’ existing Career and Technical Education (CTE) and workforce development programs for high school students and adults, aiming to prepare people for “jobs of tomorrow” right here in Oswego County.