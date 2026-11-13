Tom and Linda Fox are being honored in November 2026 for nearly 40 years of dental care for families in Mexia, after taking over a local dental practice in 1987 and serving multiple generations with family dentistry, orthodontics, and root canal services. Tom has also used his skills in forensic dental identification and on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic, while Linda supports the community through church music, playing the organ at several local churches. They raised their two sons in Mexia and say the close-knit people and small-town feel are the main reasons they have made the community their long-term home.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mexia Economic Development Corporation