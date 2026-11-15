Metuchen neighbors are giving away some nice free items this week, from home decor to party supplies. All pickups are by appointment through TrashNothing.

Item: Two square pillowcases

Two square pillowcases Condition: Mint condition, never used

Use: Great for throw pillows on a couch or bed

Great for throw pillows on a couch or bed Location: Metuchen, Middlesex County, New Jersey

Source: trashnothing.com

Check the photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/LPYc9Wq

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Small quilt

Small quilt Use: Can be hung on a wall or used as a baby blanket

Can be or used as a Location: Metuchen, Middlesex County, New Jersey

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos are here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/b3wGFYX

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Bag of snowman decorations

Bag of Condition: Barely used

Use: Cute for winter or holiday decorating

Cute for winter or holiday decorating Location: Metuchen, Middlesex County, New Jersey

Source: trashnothing.com

See the decorations here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/KSfe7Gd

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Skateboard

Condition: Gently used ; all the wheels turn

; all the wheels turn Use: Good for casual riding or a starter board

Good for casual riding or a starter board Location: Metuchen, Middlesex County, New Jersey

Source: trashnothing.com

Check the board here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/cPM77Jo

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Three attached light-up holiday gift box decorations

Use: Festive decor for indoors or a covered porch

Festive decor for indoors or a covered porch Location: Metuchen, Middlesex County, New Jersey

Source: trashnothing.com

See the lights here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/EXXmVoz

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Party supplies About 20 kids’ funny sunglasses Moustaches, googly eyes, bow ties for photo booth fun

Use: Great for birthdays, school events, or family parties

Great for birthdays, school events, or family parties Location: Metuchen, Middlesex County, New Jersey

Source: trashnothing.com

See everything here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/iSESnJy

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Large soup tureen

Condition: Mint condition, never used

Use: Serving soup, stew, or chili for family dinners or holidays

Serving soup, stew, or chili for family dinners or holidays Location: Metuchen, Middlesex County, New Jersey

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos are here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/VPm4n5z

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, click through and message the poster soon—freebies in Metuchen tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.