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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Metuchen Right Now
Metuchen neighbors are giving away some nice free items this week, from home decor to party supplies. All pickups are by appointment through TrashNothing.
Two square pillowcases (Metuchen NJ)
- Item: Two square pillowcases
- Condition: Mint condition, never used
- Use: Great for throw pillows on a couch or bed
- Location: Metuchen, Middlesex County, New Jersey
- Source: trashnothing.com
Check the photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/LPYc9Wq
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Small quilt (Metuchen NJ)
- Item: Small quilt
- Use: Can be hung on a wall or used as a baby blanket
- Location: Metuchen, Middlesex County, New Jersey
- Source: trashnothing.com
Photos are here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/b3wGFYX
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Bag of snowman decorations (Metuchen NJ)
- Item: Bag of snowman decorations
- Condition: Barely used
- Use: Cute for winter or holiday decorating
- Location: Metuchen, Middlesex County, New Jersey
- Source: trashnothing.com
See the decorations here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/KSfe7Gd
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Skateboard (Metuchen NJ)
- Item: Skateboard
- Condition: Gently used; all the wheels turn
- Use: Good for casual riding or a starter board
- Location: Metuchen, Middlesex County, New Jersey
- Source: trashnothing.com
Check the board here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/cPM77Jo
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Three light up gift boxes (Metuchen NJ)
- Item: Three attached light-up holiday gift box decorations
- Use: Festive decor for indoors or a covered porch
- Location: Metuchen, Middlesex County, New Jersey
- Source: trashnothing.com
See the lights here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/EXXmVoz
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Party supplies (Metuchen NJ)
- Item: Party supplies
- About 20 kids’ funny sunglasses
- Moustaches, googly eyes, bow ties for photo booth fun
- Use: Great for birthdays, school events, or family parties
- Location: Metuchen, Middlesex County, New Jersey
- Source: trashnothing.com
See everything here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/iSESnJy
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Soup turreen. Large (Metuchen NJ)
- Item: Large soup tureen
- Condition: Mint condition, never used
- Use: Serving soup, stew, or chili for family dinners or holidays
- Location: Metuchen, Middlesex County, New Jersey
- Source: trashnothing.com
Photos are here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/VPm4n5z
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, click through and message the poster soon—freebies in Metuchen tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.