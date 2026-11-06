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Metter

🐱 Sweet Metter Cats Ready for Adoption at Local Shelter

8 days ago

Looking for a friendly feline in Metter, GA? These adoptable cats are already vetted, microchipped, and just need a loving home to complete their story.

Salem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ncu8A_1GoSyoCC00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $20 cash
  • Shelter: Metter Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (912) 685-7877

Your $20 adoption fee includes a 3-way vaccine, flea treatment, deworming regimen, nail trim, microchip, and free registration. Upon adoption, PHH offers financial help with spay/neuter and the first rabies shot.

Please bring I.D. and a cat carrier (or you can buy a cardboard carrier for $5 cash). All fees are paid at City Hall except on Saturdays and at special events.

👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Cookie Dough

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFCBR_1GoSyoCC00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $20 cash
  • Shelter: Metter Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (912) 685-7877

Cookie Dough’s adoption fee also includes a 3-way vaccine, flea treatment, deworming regimen, nail trim, microchip, and free registration. PHH can help with spay/neuter and initial rabies vaccination after adoption.

Remember to bring I.D. and a carrier (or purchase a cardboard one for $5 cash). Fees are handled at City Hall, except on Saturdays and during events.

👉 Meet Cookie Dough and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Alfred

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZoeU_1GoSyoCC00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $20 cash
  • Shelter: Metter Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (912) 685-7877

Alfred’s $20 fee covers a 3-way vaccine, flea treatment, deworming regimen, nail trim, microchip, and free registration. After adoption, PHH offers financial assistance for spay/neuter and the first rabies shot.

Bring your I.D. and a cat carrier (or buy a cardboard one for $5 cash). Most fees are paid at City Hall, except on Saturdays and at events.

👉 Meet Alfred and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Metter, GA, please consider visiting Metter Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (912) 685-7877 to schedule a visit. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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