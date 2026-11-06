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🐱 Sweet Metter Cats Ready for Adoption at Local Shelter
Looking for a friendly feline in Metter, GA? These adoptable cats are already vetted, microchipped, and just need a loving home to complete their story.
Salem
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $20 cash
- Shelter: Metter Animal Shelter
- Phone: (912) 685-7877
Your $20 adoption fee includes a 3-way vaccine, flea treatment, deworming regimen, nail trim, microchip, and free registration. Upon adoption, PHH offers financial help with spay/neuter and the first rabies shot.
Please bring I.D. and a cat carrier (or you can buy a cardboard carrier for $5 cash). All fees are paid at City Hall except on Saturdays and at special events.
👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cookie Dough
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $20 cash
- Shelter: Metter Animal Shelter
- Phone: (912) 685-7877
Cookie Dough’s adoption fee also includes a 3-way vaccine, flea treatment, deworming regimen, nail trim, microchip, and free registration. PHH can help with spay/neuter and initial rabies vaccination after adoption.
Remember to bring I.D. and a carrier (or purchase a cardboard one for $5 cash). Fees are handled at City Hall, except on Saturdays and during events.
👉 Meet Cookie Dough and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alfred
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $20 cash
- Shelter: Metter Animal Shelter
- Phone: (912) 685-7877
Alfred’s $20 fee covers a 3-way vaccine, flea treatment, deworming regimen, nail trim, microchip, and free registration. After adoption, PHH offers financial assistance for spay/neuter and the first rabies shot.
Bring your I.D. and a cat carrier (or buy a cardboard one for $5 cash). Most fees are paid at City Hall, except on Saturdays and at events.
👉 Meet Alfred and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Metter, GA, please consider visiting Metter Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (912) 685-7877 to schedule a visit. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.