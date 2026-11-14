Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Methuen? These adoptable pups at MSPCA at Nevins Farm are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Shelter: MSPCA at Nevins Farm (Methuen, MA)

Ace is a striking, gray-and-white pittie mix who’s waiting patiently for his new person. If you love strong, athletic dogs with big hearts, Ace could be the one for you. The team at MSPCA at Nevins Farm can share more about his personality, training, and whether he’s a match for your home.

👉 Meet ACE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Shelter: MSPCA at Nevins Farm (Methuen, MA)

Bolt is a handsome, sweet gentleman looking for a family to call his own. He:

Is a polite loose-leash walker

Loves being with his people

Becomes very sweet and affectionate once he knows you

Bolt needs some time to decompress and settle into a new home. He’ll do best with adopters who will:

Learn his signals

Use positive reinforcement

Give him slow, thoughtful introductions to new people and experiences

If you’re patient and kind, Bolt could blossom into a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet BOLT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: MSPCA at Nevins Farm (Methuen, MA)

Mario is a classic black-and-white Lab mix with that familiar Lab charm. He’s an adult boy, so he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still ready for fun, walks, and couch time. The staff at MSPCA at Nevins Farm can tell you more about his energy level, training, and what kind of home he’d fit best in.

👉 Meet MARIO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To learn more about any of these dogs, contact MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, MA. Visit their website or call their main line to ask about Ace, Bolt, or Mario, then plan a visit to see if one of them is your new best friend.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.