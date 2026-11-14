🏛️ Methuen Housing Authority: Nov. 18 Meeting & Public Comment Rules

The Methuen Housing Authority Board will hold a Regular Meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 5:00 P.M. in the Community Room, 22 Mystic Street, Methuen, MA.

What’s on the meeting agenda

The meeting will start with roll call, a public participation period, and approval of the October 14, 2026 meeting minutes.

Under Correspondence, the Board will review:

An Office of the Governor Workplace Safety and Education Grant Award for $3,000

The MassNahro September/October communication

communication The November Senior Housing Newsletter

Under Financials and Reports, the Board will:

Consider approval of payments from October 1–31, 2026

Hear the Executive Director Report

Review the Public Housing Leased Unit and Vacancy Report

Review the Work Order Report

Review the Accountant’s Report for the period ending September 30, 2026

Under Old Business, the Board will consider changing the regular meeting time from 5:00 P.M., starting with the December 2026 Regular Meeting.

Under New Business, the Board will consider:

Certificate of Substantial Completion and Certificate of Final Completion for Project #181178 – Broadway Shower Rooms

and for Change Order No. 0003 for Project #181113 – Edgewood Avenue Bathroom Renovations for $3,749.14

for for Change Order No. 0003 for Project #181154 – Roof Replacement for $23,873.00

for for Approval of Federal Public Housing Flat Rents

Approval of a letter to the Mayor and City Council

The meeting will end with adjournment.

How public participation works

Members of the public may speak only during the designated public comment period. At other times, people in the audience may not join the discussion unless the Board Chair invites them.

Public participation is a chance for individuals to state their opinions on Housing Authority business. It is not a discussion or debate with the Board.

You may speak about:

Items on the agenda

Items listed for public comment

Other topics within the Board’s responsibilities

To speak, you must:

State your name and address

Say which item you are speaking about

Keep your comments to no more than 5 minutes

If a meeting is held remotely, instructions for how to join public comment will be posted with the agenda.

The Board Chair manages public comment and may:

Change the total time allowed for public comment

Change how much time each speaker gets

Decide that a comment is not appropriate (for example: items not on the agenda, sharing someone else’s private information, vulgar language, or threats)

Disruptions are not allowed. After at least one warning, anyone who continues to disrupt may be asked to leave or muted in a remote meeting.

Board members will not respond during public comment; this time is for residents to share their views, not for back-and-forth discussion.