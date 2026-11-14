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🏛️ Methuen Housing Board: Nov. 18 Meeting & Public Comment Rules
🏛️ Methuen Housing Authority: Nov. 18 Meeting & Public Comment Rules
The Methuen Housing Authority Board will hold a Regular Meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 5:00 P.M. in the Community Room, 22 Mystic Street, Methuen, MA.
What’s on the meeting agenda
The meeting will start with roll call, a public participation period, and approval of the October 14, 2026 meeting minutes.
Under Correspondence, the Board will review:
- An Office of the Governor Workplace Safety and Education Grant Award for $3,000
- The MassNahro September/October communication
- The November Senior Housing Newsletter
Under Financials and Reports, the Board will:
- Consider approval of payments from October 1–31, 2026
- Hear the Executive Director Report
- Review the Public Housing Leased Unit and Vacancy Report
- Review the Work Order Report
- Review the Accountant’s Report for the period ending September 30, 2026
Under Old Business, the Board will consider changing the regular meeting time from 5:00 P.M., starting with the December 2026 Regular Meeting.
Under New Business, the Board will consider:
- Certificate of Substantial Completion and Certificate of Final Completion for Project #181178 – Broadway Shower Rooms
- Change Order No. 0003 for Project #181113 – Edgewood Avenue Bathroom Renovations for $3,749.14
- Change Order No. 0003 for Project #181154 – Roof Replacement for $23,873.00
- Approval of Federal Public Housing Flat Rents
- Approval of a letter to the Mayor and City Council
The meeting will end with adjournment.
How public participation works
Members of the public may speak only during the designated public comment period. At other times, people in the audience may not join the discussion unless the Board Chair invites them.
Public participation is a chance for individuals to state their opinions on Housing Authority business. It is not a discussion or debate with the Board.
You may speak about:
- Items on the agenda
- Items listed for public comment
- Other topics within the Board’s responsibilities
To speak, you must:
- State your name and address
- Say which item you are speaking about
- Keep your comments to no more than 5 minutes
If a meeting is held remotely, instructions for how to join public comment will be posted with the agenda.
The Board Chair manages public comment and may:
- Change the total time allowed for public comment
- Change how much time each speaker gets
- Decide that a comment is not appropriate (for example: items not on the agenda, sharing someone else’s private information, vulgar language, or threats)
Disruptions are not allowed. After at least one warning, anyone who continues to disrupt may be asked to leave or muted in a remote meeting.
Board members will not respond during public comment; this time is for residents to share their views, not for back-and-forth discussion.
More Info: https://www.methuen.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agen...
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