Methuen has some lovely cats waiting at MSPCA at Nevins Farm for their second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, these kitties would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: MSPCA at Nevins Farm (Methuen, MA)

Mabel is listed as Luna in her description. She’s a worried but sweet girl who’s been waiting patiently for the right person. She has a bit of “spicy” personality and some extra pizazz, so she’ll do best with someone who:

Can read basic cat body language

Will give her time and space to settle in

Isn’t bothered by a cat who sets her own boundaries

The staff are taking it slow with her and helping her build confidence at her own pace. If you’re patient and cat-savvy, Mabel/Luna could be a wonderful match.

Contact: MSPCA at Nevins Farm – call the main adoption line listed on their website to ask about Mabel (aka Luna).

👉 Meet Mabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: MSPCA at Nevins Farm (Methuen, MA)

Princess is a beautiful gray/blue adult kitty looking for a calm, loving home. As an adult cat, she’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle in with a family who will give her a cozy spot and steady routine.

Contact: MSPCA at Nevins Farm – ask for Princess in the cat adoption area.

👉 Meet Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: MSPCA at Nevins Farm (Methuen, MA)

Kara is a lovely brown/chocolate adult cat. She’s waiting at Nevins Farm for someone who will give her a safe, quiet home and the time she needs to feel secure.

Contact: MSPCA at Nevins Farm – mention Kara when you call or visit.

👉 Meet Kara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: MSPCA at Nevins Farm (Methuen, MA)

Tom is a young black cat with his whole life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a younger kitty to grow up with your family, Tom could be a great fit.

Contact: MSPCA at Nevins Farm – ask for Tom in cat adoptions.

👉 Meet Tom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please reach out to MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, MA or visit their website to check current hours and adoption steps. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.