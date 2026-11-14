Methuen’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand from seniors, cancer care, and retail pharmacy. If you’re in healthcare and live nearby, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Senior Living Residences (Methuen Village)

Senior Living Residences (Methuen Village) Location: Methuen, MA

Type: Full-time, salaried (Mon–Fri, 9 AM–5 PM, weekend manager rotation)

(Mon–Fri, 9 AM–5 PM, weekend manager rotation) Salary: Starting at $65,000/year

Lead memory care programming in a highly rated assisted living community, creating therapeutic, whole-person activities for residents with dementia. Strong benefits start day one, plus tuition rewards, commuter perks, and a path to become a Certified Dementia Practitioner.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Methuen, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $67.05–$90.55/hour

Run the pharmacy side of a busy Walgreens: lead the team, manage workflow and inventory, and provide clinical services like immunizations and testing. Good fit if you’re a licensed pharmacist who likes both patient care and operations.

Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Location: Methuen, MA (also supports Londonderry, NH and Milford, MA)

(also supports Londonderry, NH and Milford, MA) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $60,195.20–$70,543.20/year

Support infusion pharmacy operations for a leading cancer center, including sterile and non-sterile compounding (mostly hazardous drugs) and inventory work. Ideal if you have at least 2 years’ tech experience, compounding skills, and want to grow in an oncology setting.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Methuen tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.