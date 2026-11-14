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🏥 Methuen, MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings $60K–$90/hr
Methuen’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand from seniors, cancer care, and retail pharmacy. If you’re in healthcare and live nearby, these roles are worth a look.
Director of Compass Programming (Memory Care)
- Employer: Senior Living Residences (Methuen Village)
- Location: Methuen, MA
- Type: Full-time, salaried (Mon–Fri, 9 AM–5 PM, weekend manager rotation)
- Salary: Starting at $65,000/year
Lead memory care programming in a highly rated assisted living community, creating therapeutic, whole-person activities for residents with dementia. Strong benefits start day one, plus tuition rewards, commuter perks, and a path to become a Certified Dementia Practitioner.
Pharmacy Manager
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Methuen, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $67.05–$90.55/hour
Run the pharmacy side of a busy Walgreens: lead the team, manage workflow and inventory, and provide clinical services like immunizations and testing. Good fit if you’re a licensed pharmacist who likes both patient care and operations.
Pharmacy Technician II, Infusion
- Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Location: Methuen, MA (also supports Londonderry, NH and Milford, MA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $60,195.20–$70,543.20/year
Support infusion pharmacy operations for a leading cancer center, including sterile and non-sterile compounding (mostly hazardous drugs) and inventory work. Ideal if you have at least 2 years’ tech experience, compounding skills, and want to grow in an oncology setting.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Methuen tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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