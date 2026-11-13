Methuen’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in advanced manufacturing and semiconductor tech. If you’re hands-on and like solving complex problems, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: MKS Inc.

MKS Inc. Location: Methuen, MA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $126,200 – $210,350 per year + discretionary annual bonus

Lead the design and development of vacuum valves from concept through production, working closely with product management, manufacturing, and supply chain. This role is ideal if you have 8+ years’ experience, strong vacuum technology skills, and want to mentor engineers while owning specs, 3D models, FEA, and test plans. Comes with a full benefits package including health, 401(k) match, paid holidays, vacation, and parental leave.

Employer: MKS

MKS Location: Methuen, MA (based within commuting distance to Wilmington, MA; hybrid after onboarding)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $170,000 per year + discretionary annual bonus

Take technical lead on complex electro-mechanical systems like high power electronics, plasma sources, and microwave delivery systems. You’ll guide a team, run simulations (thermal/structural FEA), own SolidWorks design, and drive prototypes and testing. Good fit if you have 7+ years’ experience, are an expert SolidWorks user, and want a mix of hands-on design and cross-functional leadership, with strong benefits and paid time off.

Employer: MKS Inc.

MKS Inc. Location: Methuen, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.50 – $37.50 per hour + discretionary annual bonus

Support the manufacturing floor by handling equipment repair and preventative maintenance across local sites (up to 20% travel). You’ll work from schematics and diagrams, help build and debug test equipment, and troubleshoot electro-mechanical and vacuum systems. Great for someone with an AA, military, or vocational training and 2–4+ years’ technician experience, plus solid MS Office skills and full benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.