🏥 Methuen, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Methuen, MA right now, especially for hands-on patient care and mental health support roles.

Below are several solid options if you’re looking to stay local and grow your career in healthcare.

Employer: Vinfen

Vinfen Location: Methuen, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.75/hour

Work in a small group home setting supporting adults with both medical and psychiatric needs. You’ll provide direct care, help with meds (MAP), daily living tasks, and community outings, with low ratios and strong training from a large nonprofit.

Employer: Alcanza Clinical Research

Alcanza Clinical Research Location: Methuen, MA

Type: PRN / Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Great fit if you’re an LMHC/LCSW or similar and want flexible hours doing counseling for PTSD, depression, and anxiety in clinical research studies. You’ll run therapy sessions, complete study assessments, and help move new mental health treatments forward.

Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation

Reliant Rehabilitation Location: Methuen, MA

Type: Full-time or PRN (flexible)

Pay: Range not specified (noted as estimate-based)

Support patients with mobility and function under the direction of a PT in a rehab setting. This role comes with clinical support, growth paths, and benefits like CE, mentorship, and possible tuition loan repayment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—employers often have similar roles open and can help you find the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.