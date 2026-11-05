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🏥 Methuen, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring is steady in Methuen, MA right now, especially for hands-on patient care and mental health support roles.
Below are several solid options if you’re looking to stay local and grow your career in healthcare.
CNA / HHA (Mental Health Services)
- Employer: Vinfen
- Location: Methuen, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.75/hour
Work in a small group home setting supporting adults with both medical and psychiatric needs. You’ll provide direct care, help with meds (MAP), daily living tasks, and community outings, with low ratios and strong training from a large nonprofit.
Licensed Mental Health Therapist (PRN)
- Employer: Alcanza Clinical Research
- Location: Methuen, MA
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Great fit if you’re an LMHC/LCSW or similar and want flexible hours doing counseling for PTSD, depression, and anxiety in clinical research studies. You’ll run therapy sessions, complete study assessments, and help move new mental health treatments forward.
Physical Therapist Assistant
- Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation
- Location: Methuen, MA
- Type: Full-time or PRN (flexible)
- Pay: Range not specified (noted as estimate-based)
Support patients with mobility and function under the direction of a PT in a rehab setting. This role comes with clinical support, growth paths, and benefits like CE, mentorship, and possible tuition loan repayment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—employers often have similar roles open and can help you find the right fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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