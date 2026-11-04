⚠️ Nov 9 workshop on Methuen’s 5‑year trash contract

⚠️ City workshop on 5‑year trash & recycling contract

The Methuen City Council will hold a workshop on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. in the Great Hall, Searles Building, 41 Pleasant Street, Methuen, MA 01844.

They’ll be discussing a proposed 5‑year contract with Waste Management of Londonderry, Inc. for curbside trash and recycling and dumpster pickup at certain locations.

Proposed costs:

Year 1: $2,689,790 per year ( $224,150/month )

$2,689,790 per year ( ) Year 2: $2,824,284 per year ( $235,357/month )

$2,824,284 per year ( ) Year 3: $2,965,498 per year ( $247,125/month )

$2,965,498 per year ( ) Year 4: $3,113,773 per year ( $259,481/month )

$3,113,773 per year ( ) Year 5: $3,269,461 per year ($272,455/month)

The agenda includes a Q&A with Waste Management representatives and time for public input.

If you care about how Methuen handles trash and recycling and what it costs, you can show up and share your thoughts.