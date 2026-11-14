📢 Kids can get a letter back from Santa through the library

The Metcalfe County Public Library is helping kids send letters to Santa.

You can:

Pick up an official Santa Letter form at the library, or

at the library, or Print the form at home from the library’s website, or

from the library’s website, or Make your own letter , as long as you include: Child’s name Child’s age Gifts wanted A valid mailing address (so Santa knows where to send his reply)

, as long as you include:

Each child who mails a letter will get a personal reply from Santa delivered by the North Pole Express (U.S. Postal Service).

Stop by the library or print a form at home to get your child’s letter ready.