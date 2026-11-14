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Metcalfe County
📅 Library helps kids get personal letters back from Santa
12 days ago
📢 Kids can get a letter back from Santa through the library
The Metcalfe County Public Library is helping kids send letters to Santa.
You can:
- Pick up an official Santa Letter form at the library, or
- Print the form at home from the library’s website, or
- Make your own letter, as long as you include:
- Child’s name
- Child’s age
- Gifts wanted
- A valid mailing address (so Santa knows where to send his reply)
Each child who mails a letter will get a personal reply from Santa delivered by the North Pole Express (U.S. Postal Service).
Stop by the library or print a form at home to get your child’s letter ready.
More Info: Letters to Santa
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