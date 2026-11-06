📢 Metcalfe Schools share 2025–26 proficiency results

📢 Metcalfe County Schools releases 2025–2026 report card snapshot

Metcalfe County Schools has shared a quick look at student proficiency levels for the 2025–2026 school year:

Elementary

Reading: 29% Proficient, 10% Distinguished

29% Proficient, 10% Distinguished Math: 27% Proficient, 12% Distinguished

Middle School

Reading: 28% Proficient, 15% Distinguished

28% Proficient, 15% Distinguished Math: 27% Proficient, 3% Distinguished

High School

Reading: 27% Proficient, 5% Distinguished

27% Proficient, 5% Distinguished Math: 17% Proficient, 1% Distinguished

Families and community members can click the link to the 2025–2026 Kentucky School Report Card for the full set of data and details on school performance across the district.