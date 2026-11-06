undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Metcalfe County
📢 Metcalfe Schools share 2025–26 proficiency results
9 days ago
📢 Metcalfe County Schools releases 2025–2026 report card snapshot
Metcalfe County Schools has shared a quick look at student proficiency levels for the 2025–2026 school year:
Elementary
- Reading: 29% Proficient, 10% Distinguished
- Math: 27% Proficient, 12% Distinguished
Middle School
- Reading: 28% Proficient, 15% Distinguished
- Math: 27% Proficient, 3% Distinguished
High School
- Reading: 27% Proficient, 5% Distinguished
- Math: 17% Proficient, 1% Distinguished
Families and community members can click the link to the 2025–2026 Kentucky School Report Card for the full set of data and details on school performance across the district.
More Info: Retiree Thanksgiving Lunch: Nov. 20 | Post Detail
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.