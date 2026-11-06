📅 Monthly Silent Book Club & book swap in Metamora

📅 Quiet reading & book swap night in Metamora

Silent Book Club is a relaxed, no-pressure gathering for readers. There’s no assigned book and no required discussion—just an hour of quiet reading together.

When: First Thursday of each month, 4:00–6:00 pm

4:00–4:30 pm: Arrive, find a seat, say hello

Arrive, find a seat, say hello 4:30–5:30 pm: Silent reading hour

Silent reading hour 5:30–6:00 pm: Share recommendations, swap books, or keep reading

Where: Metamora (Illinois Prairie District Public Library location)

Who: Everyone is welcome. Bring any kind of book—print, ebook, audiobook, graphic novel, even a textbook.

Bring a book to swap if you’d like. Leave it on the community table and browse what others bring. Please don’t trade library books.

Registration is requested so the library can save your spot, prep materials, and contact you about any last-minute changes.