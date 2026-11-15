Metairie’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level cashier work to district leadership. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring around town.

Employer: Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, plus quarterly incentive pay (exact range not listed)

Competitive, plus (exact range not listed) Help customers with personal loans, from greeting and applications to approvals and payments. Good fit if you have 2–4 years in consumer finance, strong customer service skills, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), tuition help).

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.25–$24.40 hourly , based on experience

, based on experience Classic front-end role: running the register, bagging, helping at the customer service desk, and keeping the area clean and stocked. Great if you want flexible hours, store discounts, and benefits eligibility even as a part-timer.

Employer: Acosta Group (Premium Retail Services)

Acosta Group (Premium Retail Services) Location: Metairie, LA (multi-store district)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 per year + monthly performance bonus

+ monthly performance bonus Lead 10–15 wireless retail locations, coaching sales teams, hiring, and driving results. Best for someone with 2+ years of multi-unit leadership and a background in wireless or telecom retail who’s ready for lots of travel and clear growth paths.

Employer: Steve Madden

Steve Madden Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Run the whole store: staff, sales, visuals, and customer experience. Comes with strong retail benefits (medical, 401(k) match, PTO, big shoe discounts, and even a free pair each season) and suits someone with 4–6 years of retail and supervisory experience.

Employer: GNC

GNC Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Hourly + individual sales incentives (exact rate not listed)

Hourly + (exact rate not listed) Help customers pick the right health and wellness products, restock shelves, and support store operations. Good for anyone 18+ who likes fitness, wants flexible hours, and enjoys earning extra through sales bonuses and strong employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.