Metairie’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital shifts to kid-focused therapy and fully remote school work. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Aya Locums

Aya Locums Location: Metairie, LA (acute care hospital)

(acute care hospital) Type: Full-time, locum

Pay: $130–$140/hour

Schedule: 3x 12-hour night shifts (19:00–07:00), no call, 36-week assignment starting 02/22/27

This is a high-paying neurocritical care role with steady nights and no call. Aya covers travel, lodging, malpractice, and gives you dedicated credentialing and assignment support.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Metairie / statewide Louisiana (100% remote)

Type: 1099 contract, part-time or full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly compensation (not listed)

Work from home providing virtual speech and language services to Louisiana students. You’ll handle evals, IEP goals, therapy sessions, and documentation on a secure teletherapy platform, with flexible scheduling and consistent school caseloads.

Employer: Kim4Kids

Location: Metairie / Greater New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Settings: Charter school, private school, and outpatient clinic

One caseload across three settings, so your week never looks the same. You’ll do evals, IEP support, school-based OT, and clinic sessions, with schedule built collaboratively, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, CEU and license reimbursement.

Employer: Kim4Kids

Location: Metairie / Greater New Orleans, LA

Type: Part-time or PRN, in person

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Settings: Charter school, private school, and outpatient clinic

Great if you want flexible hours without losing a real team. Treat kids across school and clinic settings, support IEPs, mobility, gait, and equipment, with a schedule built around your availability and access to 401(k), HSA, dental, vision, disability, life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s room to shape hours, start dates, or caseloads when you talk with the hiring team.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.