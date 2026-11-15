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Metairie
🍽️ Metairie Food & Fun Jobs – Multiple Roles $10–$13/hr
4 days ago
Metairie’s service scene is busy right now, from salons to family fun centers. If you like working with people and keeping energy high, these local spots are hiring.
Hairstylist (Booth Rental)
- Employer: dyecut salon
- Location: Metairie, LA (Old Metairie)
- Pay: $10.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, booth rental (daily or weekly options)
Dyecut Salon sits in the heart of Old Metairie and offers flexible daily or weekly booth rental, so you can build your own book of clients with steady walk-in traffic.
Bartender
- Employer: Surge Adventure Park – Pickle N Pins
- Location: Metairie, LA 70003
- Pay: From $10.00/hour + tips
- Type: Part-time
Fun, high-energy bar role inside an entertainment venue, with tips, flexible schedule, and employee discount. Great fit if you like fast-paced nights and chatting with guests.
Park Associate
- Employer: Surge Adventure Park - Metairie
- Location: Metairie, LA
- Pay: From $13.00/hour
- Type: Part-time
Help run a busy family fun park—keeping things safe, clean, and upbeat while leading activities and supporting the team. Good for energetic folks who don’t mind weekends and evenings.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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