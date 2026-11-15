Metairie’s service scene is busy right now, from salons to family fun centers. If you like working with people and keeping energy high, these local spots are hiring.

Employer: dyecut salon

dyecut salon Location: Metairie, LA (Old Metairie)

(Old Metairie) Pay: $10.00/hour

Type: Full-time, booth rental (daily or weekly options)

Dyecut Salon sits in the heart of Old Metairie and offers flexible daily or weekly booth rental, so you can build your own book of clients with steady walk-in traffic.

Employer: Surge Adventure Park – Pickle N Pins

Location: Metairie, LA 70003

Pay: From $10.00/hour + tips

Type: Part-time

Fun, high-energy bar role inside an entertainment venue, with tips, flexible schedule, and employee discount. Great fit if you like fast-paced nights and chatting with guests.

Employer: Surge Adventure Park - Metairie

Location: Metairie, LA

Pay: From $13.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Help run a busy family fun park—keeping things safe, clean, and upbeat while leading activities and supporting the team. Good for energetic folks who don’t mind weekends and evenings.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.