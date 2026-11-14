Metairie has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with your hands and staying active. Here are a few strong options in building and grounds work.

Employer: Southern Air LLC

Southern Air LLC Location: Metairie, LA (work in person, New Orleans area)

(work in person, New Orleans area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $200,000 per year (hourly + commission, uncapped pay)

Family-owned HVAC company with big earning potential—many techs make over $100K/year. You’ll diagnose and repair HVAC/refrigeration, earn commission on recommendations, and get medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and ongoing training.

Employer: LCMC Health – East Jefferson General Hospital

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: PRN / Variable hours (part-time/as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role doing general repairs, troubleshooting, and preventive maintenance in a healthcare setting. Good fit if you have 2+ years maintenance experience, can work flexible shifts (nights/weekends/holidays), and want steady work in a large health system.

Employer: 1st Lake Properties

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outdoor role keeping pools and creeks clean, safe, and balanced—testing water, adding chemicals, and maintaining pumps and filters. Comes with paid time off, benefits, rental discounts, and free training, plus room to grow across 1st Lake’s many apartment communities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.