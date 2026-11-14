Metairie has some solid options right now if you like helping people, from crisis support to hands-on work with kids and families.

Here are a few standout roles hiring now:

Employer: Elevance Health (Carelon Behavioral Health)

Elevance Health (Carelon Behavioral Health) Location: Metairie, LA (must live in Louisiana , virtual role)

(must live in , virtual role) Type: Full-time , 24/7 call center (all shifts, weekends & holidays)

, 24/7 call center (all shifts, weekends & holidays) Salary: Not listed

You’ll answer calls from people in crisis, do safety screenings, and help connect them to services. Good fit if you have at least 1 year in behavioral health or 6+ months of crisis work and want a work-from-home job with structured training (Mon–Fri, 9:00am–5:30pm CST).

Employer: Alpaca Health

Location: Metairie, LA (in-person, homes/schools/daycares)

(in-person, homes/schools/daycares) Type: Part-time (some full-time options in network)

(some full-time options in network) Salary: $20–$27/hour, based on experience and location

Work one-on-one with kids with autism, following a plan from a BCBA. You can apply with or without an RBT certification—they help many people train, get certified, and grow toward BCBA if you want a long-term career in ABA.

Employer: ChatterNola

Location: Metairie, LA (clinic-based only)

(clinic-based only) Type: Full-time (stable schedule blocks)

(stable schedule blocks) Salary: Not listed

Clinic role working 1:1 with young children in an early-intervention setting using play-based ABA. Great if you want a steady, long-term clinic job with consistent hours (morning, afternoon, or full-day blocks) and have 2+ years experience with young kids; RBT preferred but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts and growth paths in the full posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.