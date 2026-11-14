Metairie’s food and hotel scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $11.00/hour

Entry-level role with paid training, weekly pay, and chances to earn up to $1.50/hour more in your first year. Flexible shifts (opening, closing, and in-between) plus perks like PTO, 401(k) with match, therapy at no cost, and fitness discounts if you qualify.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time (and part-time options)

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Hands-on restaurant job where you learn every station and can grow into management (most managers started as crew). Standout perks include free meals, tuition assistance, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and holiday closures.

Employer: Marriott International – Courtyard

Location: 2 Galleria Blvd., Metairie, LA 70001

Type: Part-time, flexible hours, overnight shift

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house hotel role focused on check-in, guest requests, and overall stay experience. Good fit if you like variety—helping at the desk, sharing local tips, and sometimes delivering meals—no prior hotel experience required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.