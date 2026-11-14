Metairie’s construction scene is busy right now, especially around marine work and roofing. If you like hands-on jobs and steady projects, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ORION

ORION Location: Metairie, LA (marine job sites across Southern Louisiana)

(marine job sites across Southern Louisiana) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate cranes on barges and docks for pile driving, bridges, ports, and other waterfront builds. Best fit if you have 2+ years crane experience and NCCCO certification, and want long-term work with full benefits and 401(k).

Employer: ORION

ORION Location: Metairie, LA (projects in Lake Charles, Baton Rouge & region)

(projects in Lake Charles, Baton Rouge & region) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support welders, pipefitters, and carpenters on barges and waterfront sites. Good for folks with 1+ year construction or helper experience who don’t mind heights, heavy lifting, and outdoor work.

Employer: ORION

ORION Location: Metairie, LA (regional marine projects)

(regional marine projects) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on work building docks, wharves, ports, and marine terminals. Similar to the Local Laborer role, but focused on field construction across Southern Louisiana with room to grow your skills.

Employer: ORION

ORION Location: Metairie, LA (yard and marine sites across Southern Louisiana)

(yard and marine sites across Southern Louisiana) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

If you have 2+ years welding experience, this role mixes yard fabrication with marine infrastructure work. You’ll cut, weld, grind, and rig steel for docks, bridges, and other heavy civil projects, with full benefits and steady hours.

Employer: W3Global (for a growing roofing company)

(for a growing roofing company) Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day residential roofing production—scheduling crews, ordering materials, handling inspections, and keeping jobs on time and on budget. Strong performers can grow into a General Manager role.

Employer: Cabildo Staffing partner shop

partner shop Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time (shop-based)

Full-time (shop-based) Salary: $28.15/hour

Fabricate commercial HVAC ductwork from drawings in a Metairie shop. This is a non-entry-level role for pros with AWS D1.1 welding certification and solid light-gauge duct fabrication experience; union membership required within 90 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to strong workers who are ready to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.