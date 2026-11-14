Metairie’s sales scene is busy right now, from pro sports partnerships to wireless and construction services. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: New Orleans Pelicans / New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Pelicans / New Orleans Saints Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time, salaried (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Rolling application

This is a strategic role building sponsorship platforms and go‑to‑market plans across the Saints, Pelicans, and G League team. You’ll shape big partnership ideas, coach a coordinator, work closely with sales and BI, and see projects through from concept to launch.

Employer: Acosta Group

Location: Metairie, LA (70003)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$22/hour + unlimited commission (weekly pay)

This wireless retail sales lead role is all about high-energy selling and coaching. You’ll hit personal sales goals, train and mentor reps, and can boost your pay with uncapped commissions, bonuses, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Metairie, LA / Greater New Orleans territory

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll sell temporary waste removal services to construction clients, manage a book of business, and grow revenue using Salesforce. Comes with a full corporate benefits package, retirement plan with company match, ESPP, and PTO.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Metairie Terrace, LA

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Base + incentives; top performers can earn over $100,000/year

This is a door‑to‑door residential sales role selling internet, TV, mobile, and phone. Great fit if you like being outside, speaking with neighbors, and want strong earning potential plus discounted Spectrum services.

Employer: LRA Workers' Comp / Louisiana Restaurant Association

Location: Metairie, LA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $3,800–$4,500 per month

This role focuses on selling and retaining LRA memberships with restaurant and hospitality businesses. It’s a long‑term, “career” sales job with no evenings, weekends, or holidays, plus 401(k), health, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local hiring can move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.