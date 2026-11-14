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Metairie
📣 Metairie Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Career Paths
12 days ago
Metairie’s sales scene is busy right now, from pro sports partnerships to wireless and construction services. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, these roles are worth a look.
Manager, Partnership Strategy & Innovation
- Employer: New Orleans Pelicans / New Orleans Saints
- Location: Metairie, LA
- Type: Full-time, salaried (non-exempt)
- Salary: Not listed
- Deadline: Rolling application
This is a strategic role building sponsorship platforms and go‑to‑market plans across the Saints, Pelicans, and G League team. You’ll shape big partnership ideas, coach a coordinator, work closely with sales and BI, and see projects through from concept to launch.
(Wireless) Territory Sales Manager – Sales Lead (Wireless Retail)
- Employer: Acosta Group
- Location: Metairie, LA (70003)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18–$22/hour + unlimited commission (weekly pay)
This wireless retail sales lead role is all about high-energy selling and coaching. You’ll hit personal sales goals, train and mentor reps, and can boost your pay with uncapped commissions, bonuses, and mileage reimbursement.
Construction Account Manager (Greater New Orleans)
- Employer: Republic Services
- Location: Metairie, LA / Greater New Orleans territory
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll sell temporary waste removal services to construction clients, manage a book of business, and grow revenue using Salesforce. Comes with a full corporate benefits package, retirement plan with company match, ESPP, and PTO.
Outside Sales Representative (Bilingual Spanish)
- Employer: Spectrum
- Location: Metairie Terrace, LA
- Type: Full-time, field-based
- Salary: Base + incentives; top performers can earn over $100,000/year
This is a door‑to‑door residential sales role selling internet, TV, mobile, and phone. Great fit if you like being outside, speaking with neighbors, and want strong earning potential plus discounted Spectrum services.
Membership Sales Manager
- Employer: LRA Workers' Comp / Louisiana Restaurant Association
- Location: Metairie, LA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $3,800–$4,500 per month
This role focuses on selling and retaining LRA memberships with restaurant and hospitality businesses. It’s a long‑term, “career” sales job with no evenings, weekends, or holidays, plus 401(k), health, vision, life insurance, and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local hiring can move fast, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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