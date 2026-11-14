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🏥 Multiple Metairie Healthcare Roles, From Techs to Physicians
Healthcare hiring around Metairie is steady right now, with options from entry‑level tech roles to physician and leadership tracks. If you’re looking to stay in patient care without crossing the lake, these are worth a look.
Surgical Technologist - PRN Mid Shift
- Employer: LCMC Health – East Jefferson General Hospital
- Location: Metairie, LA
- Type: Part-time (PRN, evening shift)
- Salary: Not listed
This role puts you right in the operating room, setting up sterile fields, prepping instruments, and assisting surgeons during procedures. Great fit if you’re a graduate of an accredited Surg Tech program with current BLS and you like fast-paced, detail-heavy work.
EKG Technician
- Employer: LCMC Health – East Jefferson General Hospital
- Location: Metairie, LA
- Type: Full-time, evening shift
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll run 12‑lead EKGs across the hospital, respond to Code Blues for urgent tracings, and keep clean, accurate records. Open to folks with a HS diploma/GED or EKG program certificate (or 2 years’ experience) plus AHA BLS.
(Note: Also listed on Indeed; it’s the same job, just a second posting.)
Physician – Outpatient Cardiology
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a local group)
- Location: Metairie, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (CompHealth supports salary negotiation)
A 100% outpatient, non‑invasive cardiology role: Monday–Friday, ~7:30 am–5 pm, no call, no weekends, no hospital work. You’ll focus on echo reading and clinic-based care with in‑house referrals and MA support. Ideal for a BC/BE Cardiologist with or able to get a Louisiana license who wants strong work‑life balance.
Lead Specialist, Population Health – Regional
- Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health
- Location: Metairie, LA (primary care clinic setting)
- Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week
- Pay Range: $18.50 – $31.72/hour + bonus eligibility
You’ll support clinics by reviewing charts, improving documentation, and using data to guide population health work for older adults on Medicare. Requires a Bachelor’s degree, 6+ months in a healthcare setting, and comfort with coding/billing and EMRs; comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and growth paths.
Outpatient Neurologist
- Employer: LCMC Health – West Jefferson Medical Center
- Location: Marrero, LA (Greater New Orleans area, easy reach from Metairie)
- Type: Full-time, days
- Salary: Competitive base + wRVU productivity incentive (exact amount not listed)
A 100% outpatient general neurology position with no hospital call, 36 patient-contact hours, and room to build subspecialty interests (neuromuscular/EMG preferred). Looking for MD/DO, Neurology residency, BC/BE, LA license eligible, with full benefits and Epic EMR.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related openings that might be a better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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