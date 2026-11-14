Healthcare hiring around Metairie is steady right now, with options from entry‑level tech roles to physician and leadership tracks. If you’re looking to stay in patient care without crossing the lake, these are worth a look.

Employer: LCMC Health – East Jefferson General Hospital

LCMC Health – East Jefferson General Hospital Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Part-time (PRN, evening shift)

Salary: Not listed

This role puts you right in the operating room, setting up sterile fields, prepping instruments, and assisting surgeons during procedures. Great fit if you’re a graduate of an accredited Surg Tech program with current BLS and you like fast-paced, detail-heavy work.

Employer: LCMC Health – East Jefferson General Hospital

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time, evening shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run 12‑lead EKGs across the hospital, respond to Code Blues for urgent tracings, and keep clean, accurate records. Open to folks with a HS diploma/GED or EKG program certificate (or 2 years’ experience) plus AHA BLS.

(Note: Also listed on Indeed; it’s the same job, just a second posting.)

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a local group)

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth supports salary negotiation)

A 100% outpatient, non‑invasive cardiology role: Monday–Friday, ~7:30 am–5 pm, no call, no weekends, no hospital work. You’ll focus on echo reading and clinic-based care with in‑house referrals and MA support. Ideal for a BC/BE Cardiologist with or able to get a Louisiana license who wants strong work‑life balance.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Location: Metairie, LA (primary care clinic setting)

(primary care clinic setting) Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week

Pay Range: $18.50 – $31.72/hour + bonus eligibility

You’ll support clinics by reviewing charts, improving documentation, and using data to guide population health work for older adults on Medicare. Requires a Bachelor’s degree, 6+ months in a healthcare setting, and comfort with coding/billing and EMRs; comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and growth paths.

Employer: LCMC Health – West Jefferson Medical Center

Location: Marrero, LA (Greater New Orleans area, easy reach from Metairie)

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Competitive base + wRVU productivity incentive (exact amount not listed)

A 100% outpatient general neurology position with no hospital call, 36 patient-contact hours, and room to build subspecialty interests (neuromuscular/EMG preferred). Looking for MD/DO, Neurology residency, BC/BE, LA license eligible, with full benefits and Epic EMR.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.