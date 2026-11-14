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👔 Metairie Executive & Management Roles With Multiple High-Paying Openings
Metairie is hot right now for leadership roles, especially if you’ve got experience running teams or big projects. Here are several executive and management jobs worth a serious look.
Commercial Tenant Improvement Project Manager / Superintendent
- Employer: Fondren Construction (listed via Abstrakt Marketing Group)
- Location: Metairie, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $130,000
Lead commercial interior buildouts and renovation projects from planning to closeout. Great fit if you’ve managed subcontractors, schedules, and budgets on tenant improvement jobs and want to own projects in the Metairie / Greater New Orleans area.
Director of Account Management & Client Success
- Employer: ALTUS Commercial Receivables
- Location: Metairie, LA (Remote, up to 25% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Target total compensation $200,000 – $300,000
Executive role leading a team of Account Managers focused on client retention, growth, and satisfaction. Fully remote with travel, ideal if you’ve built high-performing client success or account management teams in B2B or financial services.
Lead Scheduler
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Metairie, LA (Hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,023 – $180,313
Senior project controls role supporting capital infrastructure projects using Primavera P6. Good match if you have 10+ years of project experience, strong scheduling skills, and want a hybrid setup with solid benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on requirements and next steps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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