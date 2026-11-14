Metairie is hot right now for leadership roles, especially if you’ve got experience running teams or big projects. Here are several executive and management jobs worth a serious look.

Employer: Fondren Construction (listed via Abstrakt Marketing Group )

Fondren Construction (listed via ) Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $130,000

Lead commercial interior buildouts and renovation projects from planning to closeout. Great fit if you’ve managed subcontractors, schedules, and budgets on tenant improvement jobs and want to own projects in the Metairie / Greater New Orleans area.

Employer: ALTUS Commercial Receivables

Location: Metairie, LA (Remote, up to 25% travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Target total compensation $200,000 – $300,000

Executive role leading a team of Account Managers focused on client retention, growth, and satisfaction. Fully remote with travel, ideal if you’ve built high-performing client success or account management teams in B2B or financial services.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Metairie, LA (Hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $118,023 – $180,313

Senior project controls role supporting capital infrastructure projects using Primavera P6. Good match if you have 10+ years of project experience, strong scheduling skills, and want a hybrid setup with solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.