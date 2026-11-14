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Metairie
🛒 Metairie customer service jobs with multiple openings
12 days ago
Metairie has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from creative retail to finance and insurance. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.
Seasonal Part-Time Team Member (Store & Cashier)
- Employer: Michaels Stores
- Location: Metairie, LA (N. ORL–Metairie store)
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers find craft supplies, run a fast and friendly checkout, and pitch in with truck unloading, stocking, and store recovery. Great fit if you enjoy creative projects, don’t mind being on your feet, and want an employee discount and access to a wide range of benefits (eligibility varies by role).
Truck Crew Part-Time (Stocking & Unloading)
- Employer: Michaels
- Location: Metairie, LA (N. ORL–Metairie store)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping the store full and organized, with some customer help and cashier work as needed. Expect early mornings, some nights/weekends, and regular lifting and ladder use in a climate-controlled retail setting.
Floating Teller Service Representative I
- Employer: Keesler Federal Credit Union
- Location: Metairie, LA (regional branches)
- Type: Full-time (non-exempt)
- Salary: Not listed
Travel between branches in the region handling deposits, withdrawals, payments, and member questions while keeping your cash drawer balanced. Comes with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 100% match on first 5%, paid leave, and training to grow your banking career.
Bilingual Insurance Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Cambias Insurance Agency
- Location: Metairie, LA (Metro New Orleans)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $35,000–$55,000 per year (base, plus commission & bonuses)
Support clients with policy questions, documents, and changes while spotting chances to upsell and cross-sell. Spanish–English bilingual is strongly preferred, and you’ll get Mon–Fri hours (9–5:30), PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k), paid holidays, and licensing assistance.
Commercial Collections Supervisor (Remote)
- Employer: ALTUS Commercial Receivables
- Location: Metairie, LA (remote/telecommute role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000–$70,000 per year + bonus
Lead a team of commercial collectors, coach them to hit fee quotas, and help roll out new tech and processes using tools like Salesforce. Includes health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, 18 days PTO to start, and paid holidays with room to advance.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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