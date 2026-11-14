Metairie has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from creative retail to finance and insurance. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Michaels Stores Location: Metairie, LA (N. ORL–Metairie store)

(N. ORL–Metairie store) Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find craft supplies, run a fast and friendly checkout, and pitch in with truck unloading, stocking, and store recovery. Great fit if you enjoy creative projects, don’t mind being on your feet, and want an employee discount and access to a wide range of benefits (eligibility varies by role).

Employer: Michaels

Michaels Location: Metairie, LA (N. ORL–Metairie store)

(N. ORL–Metairie store) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping the store full and organized, with some customer help and cashier work as needed. Expect early mornings, some nights/weekends, and regular lifting and ladder use in a climate-controlled retail setting.

Employer: Keesler Federal Credit Union

Location: Metairie, LA (regional branches)

Type: Full-time (non-exempt)

Full-time (non-exempt) Salary: Not listed

Travel between branches in the region handling deposits, withdrawals, payments, and member questions while keeping your cash drawer balanced. Comes with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 100% match on first 5%, paid leave, and training to grow your banking career.

Employer: Cambias Insurance Agency

Location: Metairie, LA (Metro New Orleans)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35,000–$55,000 per year (base, plus commission & bonuses)

Support clients with policy questions, documents, and changes while spotting chances to upsell and cross-sell. Spanish–English bilingual is strongly preferred, and you’ll get Mon–Fri hours (9–5:30), PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k), paid holidays, and licensing assistance.

Employer: ALTUS Commercial Receivables

Location: Metairie, LA (remote/telecommute role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$70,000 per year + bonus

Lead a team of commercial collectors, coach them to hit fee quotas, and help roll out new tech and processes using tools like Salesforce. Includes health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, 18 days PTO to start, and paid holidays with room to advance.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.