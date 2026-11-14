Metairie’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from entry‑level to senior roles. If you’re in accounting or financial operations, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Robert Half

Robert Half Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Temporary / Contract-to-Hire

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on business and consumer collections, resolving past-due balances, and keeping cash flow healthy. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable on the phone/email, and like digging into account issues.

Employer: Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI)

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Public accounting role handling audit engagements, GAAP work, and client communication. Ideal if you have 3+ years in public accounting and are CPA-eligible or already licensed.

Employer: Gray & Company, Inc.

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time (onsite)

Full-time (onsite) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on senior role doing monthly journal entries, financial statements, reconciliations, and insurance regulatory filings. Best for someone with 5+ years of accounting and a Bachelor’s in Accounting (CPA preferred).

Employer: HST Business Solutions LLC (The Bookkeeper)

Location: Metairie, LA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$65,000 per year

Client-facing role keeping small business books current and reconciled using QuickBooks. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) and room to grow if you have 1–3 years of experience.

Employer: CCMSI

Location: Metairie, LA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.50–$22.00 per hour

Entry-level professional role reviewing insurance policies and claim financial data to flag reimbursement opportunities. Monday–Friday schedule with 2 days in office, 3 remote, plus solid benefits and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.