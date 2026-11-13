Metairie has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, equipment, and grounds in top shape.

Below are several maintenance and custodial roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Safety-Kleen (Clean Harbors)

Safety-Kleen (Clean Harbors) Location: Metairie, LA (occasional local travel to St. Rose)

(occasional local travel to St. Rose) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.34–$35.70/hour (per union contract)

Union-covered role keeping plant equipment running: preventative maintenance, troubleshooting, welding, pumps, hydraulics, and more. Monday–Friday 6:00 AM–2:30 PM, with health benefits after 30 days, 401(k), stock options, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Avenues Recovery

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep a rehab center clean and running smoothly by handling daily cleaning, restocking, trash removal, and basic facility upkeep. Role comes with generous PTO and a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, insurance options) in a recovery-focused setting.

Employer: ServiceMaster Elite Cleaning Services

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Part-time, evenings

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Great if you need evening hours and flexible scheduling. You’ll handle basic cleaning (sweeping, mopping, trash, restrooms, windows) with paid training, chances to advance, and a long-standing national cleaning brand behind you.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.