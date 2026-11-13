Metairie’s tech scene is growing, with solid options whether you like hands-on hardware or building business apps. Here are a few IT roles hiring now around town.

Employer: RED Group

RED Group Location: Metairie, LA (field-based with travel up to 50%)

(field-based with travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

You’ll install and support industrial networks inside active data centers, working with fiber, managed switches, Rockwell Automation gear, and critical power/BMS systems. Great fit if you have industrial Ethernet experience, like project-based work, and don’t mind ladders, confined spaces, and a variable schedule.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Listed as full-time in header; description notes part-time, seasonal

Ride along with Geek Squad Agents to deliver, install, and haul away TVs and other electronics in customers’ homes, with some basic networking and setup. You only need to be 18+ and able to lift up to 75 lbs alone / 150 lbs with a partner, and you’ll get competitive pay, employee discounts, and access to Best Buy benefits based on eligibility.

Employer: Commtech, a New Charter Company

Location: Harahan / Elmwood, LA (Greater Metairie area)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: From about $33.00+ per hour, depending on experience

Build and support database-driven business apps using ASP.NET, SQL, Oracle, and Microsoft Access, working directly with clients on migrations, ETL, and app improvements. Good match if you like owning projects end-to-end and have strong SQL plus hands-on experience with Oracle and Access.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often flex for the right person with the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.