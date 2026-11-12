🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Metairie

Metairie’s restaurant scene is busy, and a few spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level roles and tipped work if you like a fast pace and people.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.00/hour starting , with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year

, with up to in raises in your first year Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level, no experience needed, and paid training. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, major holidays off at many locations, plus perks like no-cost therapy, 401(k) with match, and PTO if you qualify.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.00/hour starting , with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year

, with up to in raises in your first year Why it’s worth a look: Back-of-house role in a fun, fast kitchen. Great if you like cooking and want a path to roles like Bird Specialist or Certified Trainer, with the same weekly pay and strong benefits as the crew position.

Employer: TANA

Location: Metairie, LA 70001

Type: Full-time

Pay: $10.00/hour + tips (average $18–$20/hour with tips)

Why it’s worth a look: Fine-dining style spot where you can earn more through tips. You’ll run food, support both kitchen and servers, and get solid benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and an employee discount.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.