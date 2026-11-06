💰 Metairie Accounting Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $125K+

Metairie’s finance scene is busy right now, from small local firms to big national names. If you’re in accounting or billing, there are several solid options worth a quick look.

Employer: J&J CPAs

Location: Metairie, LA (on-site, small firm)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $57,500, depending on experience

Family-run CPA firm (about 15 people) with 100+ years in business, reasonable tax season hours (only ~3 Saturdays, no Sundays), and strong benefits like fully paid health insurance, 3% 401(k) contribution, and 3+ weeks PTO. Ideal if you have ~2 years of tax experience and want hands-on work with individual and business returns in a low-drama, growth-focused environment.

Employer: Robert Half (contract-to-perm placement)

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Temporary / Contract-to-Hire

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily accounting operations, month-end close, and reporting while supervising a small team of three. Good fit if you have 3+ years of accounting experience, know your way around GL, reconciliations, and variances, and want a role that can turn permanent with access to benefits and 401(k) through Robert Half.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range (National): $95,000 – $125,000

Senior-level role owning financial consolidations for a multi-entity organization, including eliminations, intercompany accounting, and close calendar management. Best for someone with 7+ years of progressive accounting experience, strong U.S. GAAP knowledge, and experience with large ERPs; CPA preferred. You’ll manage and develop a team and support audits and special projects.

Employer: RestorixHealth

Location: Metairie, LA (Remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Healthcare billing and collections role focused on claims follow-up, denial management, and payment accuracy for professional services. Great if you have 2+ years in medical billing/coding/collections, know ICD-10 and CPT/HCPCS, and want a remote job where you work closely with coding, prior auth, and practice management teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you find out if it’s really a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.