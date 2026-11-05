🚧 Metairie construction hiring now: multiple skilled trade roles

Metairie’s construction scene is busy, with solid options whether you’re leading crews or just getting started in the trades. Here are several local openings worth a look this week.

Employer: ENFRA

ENFRA Location: Metairie, LA (office-based, some travel to job sites)

(office-based, some travel to job sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,380 – $117,970/year

Pre-construction estimator role focused on HVAC/mechanical work for a long-established energy infrastructure company. You’ll assess costs, track budgets, and work with leaders across departments—great fit if you have 3–5+ years mechanical installation experience and want to move into higher-level planning with strong pay.

Employer: The McDonnel Group

Location: Metairie, LA (assigned to an active job site in the Cameron, LA area)

(assigned to an active job site in the area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead field operations on large industrial/commercial projects—coordinating subs, safety, quality, and schedules. This is a good move if you have 5+ years as a superintendent, are comfortable working long days on remote job sites, and want a role where you truly run the field.

Employer: GULF MANAGEMENT, INC

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on field role helping install and maintain crash cushion systems and other roadway safety equipment. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license, basic hand tool experience, and the ability to work outdoors on highways, nights and weekends included.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a growing MEP contractor)

(recruiting for a growing MEP contractor) Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $100,000/year

Lead electrical crews on commercial and industrial MEP projects, coordinating closely with mechanical and plumbing teams. Ideal if you have a Journeyman or Master Electrician license, 5+ years field experience, and want to step up (or continue) in a foreman role with benefits, PTO, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—local hiring moves fast when projects ramp up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.