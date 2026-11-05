🏗️ Metairie engineering roles with multiple senior openings

Metairie’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around energy and power. Here are several senior roles hiring in town if you’re ready for a step up.

Employer: EDG

EDG Location: Metairie, LA (office + field visits)

(office + field visits) Type: Full-time

Industry: Oil & Gas, Drafting/Design

Lead complex offshore and onshore structural layouts using 2D/3D tools like AutoCAD, Advance Steel, Navisworks, PDMS, E3D. This is a senior role (about 15+ years experience) where you’ll guide drafters, check drawings, manage workflow, and occasionally act as project lead, with some field work on plants and offshore platforms.

Employer: Worley

Location: Metairie, LA (Consulting team, travel up to ~25%)

(Consulting team, travel up to ~25%) Type: Full-time

High-impact consulting role for someone with 10+ years in industrial controls and automation. You’ll lead I&C deliverables, work hands-on with Rockwell ControlLogix PLCs and Ignition HMI/SCADA, support design through commissioning/startup, and help plants across energy, refining, petrochem, pipelines, power generation, and more.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Metairie, LA (hybrid: ~3 days in office)

(hybrid: ~3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $134,546 – $205,557

Lead HV/EHV substation protection and controls work (typically 138kV+) with a strong focus on relaying, SCADA/telecom concepts, and mentoring other engineers. Requires a BS in Engineering, 12+ years substation design, and a PE license, plus experience with tools like SKM, ETAP, ASPEN, CDEGS and major relay vendors.

If one of these fits your background, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon—senior roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.