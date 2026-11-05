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📣 Metairie Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Growth Paths
Metairie’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry level brand work to data-heavy analyst roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Remote Inside Sales Representative
Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance
Location: Remote, based in Metairie, LA (and other approved states)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base ~$45K, average earnings $55K–$75K, top performers up to $85K+
Handle inbound calls only (no cold calling), match customers with the right insurance coverage, and earn commission on top of a steady base. Paid training, free P&C license training if unlicensed, benefits from day one, equipment provided, and set shifts that include one weekend day.
Benefits Marketing Analyst
Employer: HUB International
Location: Metairie, LA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (competitive pay with full benefits)
Support Benefit Consultants by preparing quotes, RFPs, and data-heavy reports for employee benefits clients. Great fit if you love Excel, numbers, and organizing complex info, with strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and clear room to grow inside a large insurance/benefits firm.
AT&T Brand Ambassador (Entry Level)
Employer: NOLA Telecommunications
Location: Metairie, LA (in person)
Type: Full-time, entry level
Pay: About $3,800–$4,600 per month
Face-to-face role where you represent AT&T, talk with customers, and promote wireless services. No experience needed—comes with training, mentorship, team events, and growth potential, plus perks like employee discounts and professional development support.
Assistant Director of Marketing
Employer: Southern Eagle Sales and Service
Location: Metairie, LA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead and support local marketing strategy, digital campaigns, events, and budget management for a beverage distributor. Ideal if you have 5+ years in marketing/brand/events, enjoy working with venues and suppliers, and don’t mind flexible hours around events (nights/weekends/holidays).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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