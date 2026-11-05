📣 Metairie Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Growth Paths

Metairie’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry level brand work to data-heavy analyst roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Location: Remote, based in Metairie, LA (and other approved states)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base ~$45K, average earnings $55K–$75K, top performers up to $85K+

Handle inbound calls only (no cold calling), match customers with the right insurance coverage, and earn commission on top of a steady base. Paid training, free P&C license training if unlicensed, benefits from day one, equipment provided, and set shifts that include one weekend day.

Employer: HUB International

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay with full benefits)

Support Benefit Consultants by preparing quotes, RFPs, and data-heavy reports for employee benefits clients. Great fit if you love Excel, numbers, and organizing complex info, with strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and clear room to grow inside a large insurance/benefits firm.

Employer: NOLA Telecommunications

Location: Metairie, LA (in person)

Type: Full-time, entry level

Pay: About $3,800–$4,600 per month

Face-to-face role where you represent AT&T, talk with customers, and promote wireless services. No experience needed—comes with training, mentorship, team events, and growth potential, plus perks like employee discounts and professional development support.

Employer: Southern Eagle Sales and Service

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and support local marketing strategy, digital campaigns, events, and budget management for a beverage distributor. Ideal if you have 5+ years in marketing/brand/events, enjoy working with venues and suppliers, and don’t mind flexible hours around events (nights/weekends/holidays).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.