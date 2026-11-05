🚔 Metairie Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Metairie has some solid security and loss prevention roles right now, from retail floors to secured facilities. If you like keeping people and property safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Metairie, LA (70002)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $36.00/hour, weekly pay

High-profile, armed security role at a secured site with patrols, access control, CCTV monitoring, and emergency response. Best fit if you have 2+ years armed security, military, or law enforcement, can qualify with firearms, and want strong training, benefits, and career growth in security.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls)

Location: 8839 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.30–$18.60/hour (starting range)

Front-of-store loss prevention role focused on being a visible deterrent, wearing a body camera, and helping keep shoppers and staff safe. Good entry point if you have 0–2 years retail or security experience, can stand for long periods, and want store discounts and a full benefits package as you grow.

(Same Marshalls role also appears on Indeed: alternate posting)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—security and LP skills transfer well, and local employers notice motivated applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.