🍽️ Multiple Metairie Food & Hospitality Jobs, $65K–$75K+

Metairie’s food scene is busy, and so is the hiring. These roles range from hands-on kitchen work to leading a classic local bakery.

Employer: Expotel Hospitality

Expotel Hospitality Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hotel cook role handling restaurant, room service, banquets, and employee cafeteria. Good fit if you know your way around multiple cooking techniques and can handle long shifts on your feet in a fast, high-pressure kitchen.

Employer: Gambino's Bakery

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 per year + end-of-season bonus

+ end-of-season bonus Benefits: Dental, vision, PTO, growth opportunities

Lead day-to-day operations at a beloved New Orleans-area bakery brand. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of management experience, strong bakery or food production background, and want to guide teams through busy seasons like weddings and Mardi Gras.

Employer: Sam's Club

Location: 3900 Airline Dr, Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $27.00 per hour + possible hourly premiums

+ possible hourly premiums Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, paid education (Live Better U), and more (eligibility rules apply)

Senior role in the meat department, cutting and preparing products, keeping stock full, and helping train other associates. Good match if you have at least 6 months in a fresh production department and want solid pay, benefits, and paid education options.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good food jobs in Metairie don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.