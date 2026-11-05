👔 Several Executive & Management Roles Now Hiring in Metairie

Metairie has some solid leadership roles open right now, especially if you’re ready to own growth, people, and strategy. Here are a couple of standout picks worth a closer look.

Employer: The McDonnel Group

The McDonnel Group Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This executive role leads Business Development and Marketing to drive long-term growth for a major construction/engineering player in the Greater New Orleans and Gulf South region. Ideal if you bring executive-level experience in construction or engineering and have strong regional relationships to win new work and deepen client ties.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive total rewards package (base pay + potential incentives; details shared in hiring process)

Lead a Chase branch team, grow deposits and investments, and be the face of the bank in the community. Good fit if you have 2+ years of management or retail banking leadership, can handle a fast-paced environment, and are comfortable with NMLS/SAFE Act requirements and working some evenings and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.