🧑‍💼 Metairie HR Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles With Growth Potential

Metairie’s HR scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or already seasoned. Here are several full-time roles where you can grow your skills and stay local.

Employer: HUB International

HUB International Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support producers and clients on employee benefits—from renewals and RFPs to client meetings and employee education. Good fit if you know health/benefit plans and want strong training, PTO, 401(k) match, and career growth at a large, well-known broker.

Employer: RED Group

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead full-cycle recruiting for an industrial tech/engineering firm—sourcing, interviewing, offers, and onboarding. Great if you have 3+ years recruiting, like working with technical roles, and want hybrid flexibility, growth, and a people-first culture.

Employer: CableSouth Media III

Location: Metairie, LA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Entry-to-mid level HR role handling onboarding, offboarding, records, benefits support, and HR admin. Good match if you’re organized, detail-focused, and want office-based work with benefits, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and local employers are hiring now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.