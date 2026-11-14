Mesquite’s transport scene is steady right now, with options both in town and out on the highway. Here are a couple of solid picks if you like being around vehicles or on the road.

Employer: Ken Garff Automotive Group

Ken Garff Automotive Group Location: Mesquite, NV (at Ken Garff Mesquite Ford)

(at Ken Garff Mesquite Ford) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the dealership running smoothly by moving cars, greeting customers, and keeping the lot and service drive clean and organized. Good fit if you’re 18+ with a valid driver’s license, like staying active on your feet, and want benefits, discounts, and growth paths into service or sales.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Hader Solutions

Hader Solutions Location: Based in Mesquite, NV (multi-state regional routes)

(multi-state regional routes) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive regional team routes in late-model trucks, hauling freight across multiple states with a focus on safe, on-time, damage-free deliveries. You’ll need a valid CDL-A, experience in team driving, and solid knowledge of DOT rules and electronic logs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.