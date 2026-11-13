Mesquite’s food and hotel scene is busy year-round, thanks to locals, golfers, and casino visitors. Here are a few solid openings if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Smith's Food and Drug

Smith's Food and Drug Location: Mesquite, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role baking, prepping, and packaging fresh items in the store bakery. Good fit if you like early shifts, keeping things clean and organized, and helping customers find treats and specials.

Employer: Mesquite Entertainment

Location: Mesquite, NV

Type: Listed as Internship (front desk role)

Listed as (front desk role) Starting Pay: $16.00/hour

Front desk position greeting guests, handling check-in/check-out, and answering questions about the property and local area. Great if you’re friendly, computer-comfortable, and okay with a 24/7 schedule that may include nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Mesquite Gaming

Location: Mesquite, NV

Type: Part-time

Starting Pay: $12.00 + tips (up to $17.00 + tips if fluent in English and Mandarin)

Serve guests in a busy Chinese restaurant inside a casino—taking orders, running food, and upselling appetizers and drinks. Best for someone 21+ who can handle long periods of standing and doesn’t mind working around secondhand smoke and peak rush times.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers here often have more than one opening once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.