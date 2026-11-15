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🐱 Gentle Mesquite Cats Ready for Adoption at Local Shelter
Mesquite has several sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Mesquite Animal Services would love a visit.
TNR 3000 Albany – Russian Blue Mix
- Breed: Russian Blue
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 216-6283
A handsome gray/blue adult boy with that classic Russian Blue look. Albany is waiting at the shelter for someone who can give him a calm, indoor home and steady care.
👉 Meet TNR 3000 Albany and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TNR 4100 Amy Dr
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly White
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 216-6283
This mostly white adult boy has a short, easy-care coat and is looking for a fresh start with a family who will keep him safe indoors and give him time to settle in.
👉 Meet TNR 4100 Amy Dr and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TNR 3000 Albany – Brown Tabby Listing
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 216-6283
This is another listing for TNR 3000 Albany, showing him as a brown/chocolate domestic shorthair. If you’re interested in Albany, the shelter can confirm his current look and details.
👉 Meet TNR 3000 Albany and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TNR 2800 Meadowlark Dr
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 216-6283
A tiny black kitten with a short coat, ready to grow up in a loving home. Kittens do best with lots of playtime, gentle handling, and safe indoor living.
👉 Meet TNR 2800 Meadowlark Dr and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TNR 930 Rupard
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 216-6283
An adult brown/chocolate shorthair boy who’s hoping for a quiet, steady home life. Ask the shelter about his temperament and how he does with other pets.
👉 Meet TNR 930 Rupard and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Mesquite, TX, please consider visiting Mesquite Animal Services or calling (972) 216-6283 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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