Mesquite has several sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Mesquite Animal Services would love a visit.

Breed: Russian Blue

Russian Blue Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services

Phone: (972) 216-6283

A handsome gray/blue adult boy with that classic Russian Blue look. Albany is waiting at the shelter for someone who can give him a calm, indoor home and steady care.

👉 Meet TNR 3000 Albany and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services

Phone: (972) 216-6283

This mostly white adult boy has a short, easy-care coat and is looking for a fresh start with a family who will keep him safe indoors and give him time to settle in.

👉 Meet TNR 4100 Amy Dr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services

Phone: (972) 216-6283

This is another listing for TNR 3000 Albany, showing him as a brown/chocolate domestic shorthair. If you’re interested in Albany, the shelter can confirm his current look and details.

👉 Meet TNR 3000 Albany and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services

Phone: (972) 216-6283

A tiny black kitten with a short coat, ready to grow up in a loving home. Kittens do best with lots of playtime, gentle handling, and safe indoor living.

👉 Meet TNR 2800 Meadowlark Dr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services

Phone: (972) 216-6283

An adult brown/chocolate shorthair boy who’s hoping for a quiet, steady home life. Ask the shelter about his temperament and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet TNR 930 Rupard and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Mesquite, TX, please consider visiting Mesquite Animal Services or calling (972) 216-6283 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.