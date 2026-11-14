Mesquite’s retail scene is busy and growing, with grocery and sporting goods stores adding new team members. Good mix here of entry-level and leadership roles, many with benefits and flexible schedules.

Employer: Tom Thumb (Albertsons Companies)

Tom Thumb (Albertsons Companies) Location: Mesquite, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers finish their shopping on a high note by running the register, bagging, and keeping the front of the store clean and organized. This is an active, on-your-feet role with weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Mesquite, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

If you love sports or athleisure style, this role lets you guide shoppers to the right apparel while also helping train teammates and keep the floor looking sharp. Great fit if you’ve got 1–3 years of retail or customer-facing experience and enjoy a fast-paced, team-focused store.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Mesquite, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a healthy grocery store with a focus on customer service, sales growth, and team development across all departments. This leadership role comes with competitive pay, 401(k) with match, store discount, paid time off, and access to DailyPay so you can get your earnings faster.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—retail roles in Mesquite tend to fill quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.