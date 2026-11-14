Mesquite has some wonderful dogs waiting for a fresh start and a loving home. All of these pups are at Mesquite Animal Services and are hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services

Phone: (972) 216-6283

This young German Shepherd mix is a growing boy who will need guidance, training, and lots of love as he matures. If you’re ready for puppy energy and the joy of teaching a smart dog new skills, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet this German Shepherd puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Terrier mix

Border Terrier mix Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services

Phone: (972) 216-6283

This young Border Terrier mix has that classic scruffy look many people love. As a young dog, he’ll benefit from regular exercise and basic training to help him become a well-mannered companion.

👉 Meet this Border Terrier mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services

Phone: (972) 216-6283

This black Lab mix puppy is at the perfect age to start learning good habits and bonding closely with her new family. Lab mixes often enjoy playtime, walks, and being part of daily family life.

👉 Meet this Labrador Retriever puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Mesquite, TX, consider visiting Mesquite Animal Services or calling (972) 216-6283 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.