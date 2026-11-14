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🐱 Sweet Mesquite Cats Ready for Adoption at Local Shelter
Mesquite has several lovely cats waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Mesquite Animal Services and hoping to meet their new families soon.
TPU 1600 BLK Hillcrest
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 216-6283
This adult black beauty is a Domestic Shorthair with a sleek dark coat. If you love classic black cats, she could be the perfect match for your home.
👉 Meet TPU 1600 BLK Hillcrest and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Meowsh Potatoes
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 216-6283
Meowsh Potatoes is a mostly white baby Domestic Shorthair boy. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, he’s one to check out.
👉 Meet Meowsh Potatoes and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TNR 900 Courtney Dr
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 216-6283
This adult female Domestic Shorthair has a mostly black coat and is waiting patiently for a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet TNR 900 Courtney Dr and apply to adopt on adoptapet
N/A (Black Kitten)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 216-6283
This tiny all-black baby girl is a Domestic Shorthair kitten. She doesn’t have a name listed yet, but she’s ready for someone to give her one and bring her home.
👉 Meet this black kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
N/A (Gray/Blue Kitten)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 216-6283
This mostly gray/blue baby girl is another sweet Domestic Shorthair kitten looking for a fresh start in a loving home.
👉 Meet this gray/blue kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TPU 1600 Hillcrest (Gray/Blue)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 216-6283
This adult male Domestic Shorthair has a handsome gray/blue coat. He’s listed as TPU 1600 Hillcrest and is ready for a stable, caring home.
👉 Meet this gray/blue TPU 1600 Hillcrest cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TPU 1600 Hillcrest (Black)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 216-6283
This listing is another TPU 1600 Hillcrest adult male, this time with a mostly black coat. If you’re drawn to sleek black cats, he may be the one for you.
👉 Meet this black TPU 1600 Hillcrest cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Mesquite, TX, please consider visiting Mesquite Animal Services or calling (972) 216-6283 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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