Mesquite has several lovely cats waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Mesquite Animal Services and hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services

Phone: (972) 216-6283

This adult black beauty is a Domestic Shorthair with a sleek dark coat. If you love classic black cats, she could be the perfect match for your home.

👉 Meet TPU 1600 BLK Hillcrest and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services

Phone: (972) 216-6283

Meowsh Potatoes is a mostly white baby Domestic Shorthair boy. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, he’s one to check out.

👉 Meet Meowsh Potatoes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services

Phone: (972) 216-6283

This adult female Domestic Shorthair has a mostly black coat and is waiting patiently for a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet TNR 900 Courtney Dr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services

Phone: (972) 216-6283

This tiny all-black baby girl is a Domestic Shorthair kitten. She doesn’t have a name listed yet, but she’s ready for someone to give her one and bring her home.

👉 Meet this black kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services

Phone: (972) 216-6283

This mostly gray/blue baby girl is another sweet Domestic Shorthair kitten looking for a fresh start in a loving home.

👉 Meet this gray/blue kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services

Phone: (972) 216-6283

This adult male Domestic Shorthair has a handsome gray/blue coat. He’s listed as TPU 1600 Hillcrest and is ready for a stable, caring home.

👉 Meet this gray/blue TPU 1600 Hillcrest cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services

Phone: (972) 216-6283

This listing is another TPU 1600 Hillcrest adult male, this time with a mostly black coat. If you’re drawn to sleek black cats, he may be the one for you.

👉 Meet this black TPU 1600 Hillcrest cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Mesquite, TX, please consider visiting Mesquite Animal Services or calling (972) 216-6283 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.