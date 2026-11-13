Mesquite has some solid driving jobs right now, especially if you like staying local and being home after your shift. Here are a few worth a look if you’re good behind the wheel and don’t mind some physical work.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Mesquite, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local parts delivery using company vehicles, plus light in-store help when needed. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, have a clean driving record, and like steady work with benefits, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, PTO, and career growth. Bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: 48forty Solutions, LLC / Relogistics

Location: Mesquite, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Move 53’ trailers around a yard using an Ottawa yard truck, sometimes using a forklift and stacking pallets. This is a physical, outdoor job with overtime potential, PTO, holiday pay, medical/dental/vision, disability coverage, and 401(k) for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: 909 Gross Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149 (Store #707103)

(Store #707103) Type: Full-time

Salary: Wage range not listed in this posting

Deliver paint and supplies in box and flatbed trucks, load/unload orders, and help in the store with warehouse and tinting work. You’ll need to be 21+, have a valid driver’s license, be able to lift up to 70 lbs, and either have or be willing to get a DOT Medical Examiner’s Certificate.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local driving spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.