Healthcare hiring is steady in Mesquite, TX, with hospitals and staffing agencies looking for skilled clinicians. If you’re in nursing, imaging, or therapy, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Dallas Regional Medical Center

Dallas Regional Medical Center Location: Mesquite, TX

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed, but $10,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates

Work at a 202-bed acute care hospital that’s a Certified Stroke Center, Accredited Chest Pain Center, and the only trauma center within 13 miles. You’ll perform cardiac ultrasounds, assist with complex procedures, and use your ARDMS or CCI credential in a busy cardiology setting.

Employer: Dallas Regional Medical Center

Dallas Regional Medical Center Location: Mesquite, TX

Type: Full-time, Days (some call)

Salary: Not listed, but $20,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates

Lead the OR team as a Clinical Supervisor/Charge RN, overseeing staff, schedules, and daily surgical flow. This role is ideal if you have strong OR experience and want leadership responsibility in a busy acute care setting with a full benefits package.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Ardor Health Solutions Location: Mesquite, TX

Type: Travel, 25-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $1,970 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends; see recruiter for details)

Travel PT role with a 25-week contract and day shifts, great if you want steady hours and travel pay. Ardor offers weekly pay, day-1 medical benefits, and license/cert reimbursement, plus a recruiter focused on therapy professionals.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.