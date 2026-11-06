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🐶 Playful Pups & Sweet Seniors Ready for Adoption in Mesquite
Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Mesquite, TX? These adoptable pups at Mesquite Animal Services are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.
American Staffordshire Terrier (Male, Adult)
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 216-6283
This handsome gray-and-white boy is an adult American Staffordshire Terrier mix with a striking coat and a big-dog presence. If you love strong, sturdy dogs and want a loyal companion, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet this American Staffordshire Terrier and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pomeranian Mix (Male, Adult)
- Breed: Pomeranian mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 216-6283
This fluffy brown Pomeranian mix is a smaller adult dog, perfect if you’re looking for a companion who doesn’t take up the whole couch. His chocolate-colored coat makes him extra eye-catching.
👉 Meet this Pomeranian mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
American Pit Bull Terrier Puppy (Female)
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 216-6283
This black-and-white Pit Bull Terrier mix puppy is just a baby and ready to learn, play, and grow up with her new family. If you’re prepared for puppy training and lots of energy, she could be the perfect new best friend.
👉 Meet this Pit Bull Terrier puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Mesquite, TX, please consider visiting Mesquite Animal Services or calling (972) 216-6283 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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