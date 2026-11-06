🐶 Playful Pups & Sweet Seniors Ready for Adoption in Mesquite

Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Mesquite, TX? These adoptable pups at Mesquite Animal Services are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services

Phone: (972) 216-6283

This handsome gray-and-white boy is an adult American Staffordshire Terrier mix with a striking coat and a big-dog presence. If you love strong, sturdy dogs and want a loyal companion, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet this American Staffordshire Terrier and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pomeranian mix

Pomeranian mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services

Phone: (972) 216-6283

This fluffy brown Pomeranian mix is a smaller adult dog, perfect if you’re looking for a companion who doesn’t take up the whole couch. His chocolate-colored coat makes him extra eye-catching.

👉 Meet this Pomeranian mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Mesquite Animal Services

Phone: (972) 216-6283

This black-and-white Pit Bull Terrier mix puppy is just a baby and ready to learn, play, and grow up with her new family. If you’re prepared for puppy training and lots of energy, she could be the perfect new best friend.

👉 Meet this Pit Bull Terrier puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Mesquite, TX, please consider visiting Mesquite Animal Services or calling (972) 216-6283 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.