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Mesquite
📅 Hobby Hop: Try a new hobby on Nov. 9 in Mesquite
8 days ago
📅 Try a new hobby at Mesquite Hobby Hop
Want to test out a new hobby without a big commitment? Come to Hobby Hop on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 6:30 PM.
The event takes place at 300 West Grubb Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149.
Each month, the group explores a different hobby — from knitting and painting to die-cutting and gardening. It’s designed so there’s something for everyone, whether you’re a beginner or just curious.
Just show up on the date and time to join in and try a new hobby.
More Info: Calendar • Hobby Hop: A new hobby each month!
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