📅 Hobby Hop: Try a new hobby on Nov. 9 in Mesquite

📅 Try a new hobby at Mesquite Hobby Hop

Want to test out a new hobby without a big commitment? Come to Hobby Hop on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 6:30 PM.

The event takes place at 300 West Grubb Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149.

Each month, the group explores a different hobby — from knitting and painting to die-cutting and gardening. It’s designed so there’s something for everyone, whether you’re a beginner or just curious.

Just show up on the date and time to join in and try a new hobby.